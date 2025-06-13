After more than three decades with the schools system, Washington County School Superintendent Vickie Harden is stepping down. The Board of Education formally accepted her retirement at its June 12 meeting. She served Washington County Schools for 32 years.

In that same meeting, board members announced that Timothy May will take over as superintendent starting July 1.

📘 His Background: May has spent the past 23 years in education. Most recently, he worked as the district’s assistant superintendent. In that role, he led development of the district’s strategic plan and helped sharpen how lessons are taught across schools.

📍 Why It Matters: This change affects every student, teacher and parent in Washington County. A superintendent sets the tone for everything from academics to school safety. A new leader can shift priorities quickly—or carry the torch with consistency. Either way, this is someone who will shape what school looks like across the county.

🔢 By The Numbers:

32 years: Vickie Harden’s service to the district

23 years: Timothy May’s career in education

July 1: When the new superintendent starts work

🔄 What’s Next: May will officially take over the role on July 1. A smooth transition is expected.

💡 Take Action: If you’re a parent, educator or student, now’s a good time to learn about Mr. May’s past work. Attend upcoming school board meetings or visit the district website for updates on his plans.

