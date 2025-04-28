Kemp Signs Controversial School Safety And Transgender Sports Bills

Share

Georgia families will see changes in schools after Governor Brian Kemp signed seven new education bills into law. The new laws touch on everything from school safety to who can play on girls’ and boys’ sports teams.

🚨 What We Know: Governor Kemp signed the bills at the State Capitol in Atlanta, surrounded by lawmakers, teachers, and students. The new laws include:

A rule that says students must play on sports teams that match the gender listed on their birth certificate. The law also requires restrooms, locker rooms, and sleeping areas to be separated by gender.

A new requirement for schools to have up-to-date maps and mobile panic alert systems. Schools must also transfer student records within five school days and offer anonymous reporting for threats.

A law that gives public school and college employees time off if they donate bone marrow or organs.

A measure to help schools hire more psychologists by joining an interstate compact.

A law that pushes schools to catch dyslexia earlier and help students who need it.

A rule that says schools with high absentee rates must form a team to find out why students are missing class.

A law that encourages local boards to approve charter schools and stops school systems from closing them unfairly.

Kemp and other state leaders say these laws will make schools safer and keep sports fair for all students.

🗺️ In Context: Georgia is one of several states passing laws about transgender athletes and school safety. Supporters say these laws protect students and keep sports fair. Opponents say they single out transgender youth and could make schools less welcoming. The American Civil Liberties Union and other groups have challenged similar laws in other states.

➡️ What’s Next: Schools will start putting the new rules in place. Some groups may challenge the sports law in court. Lawmakers say they will keep working on school safety and mental health in future sessions.

🤝 Take Action: Parents and students can ask their local school board how these new laws will affect their school. If you have concerns or questions, reach out to your principal or district office. You can also attend school board meetings to share your views.