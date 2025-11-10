The Trion City Schools community is grieving the loss of Superintendent Dr. Phil Williams, according to a statement from the Trion Board of Education.

Dr. Williams served as superintendent for 16 years and spent a total of 24 years in leadership roles within the district.

“Dr. Williams was more than a leader—he was a mentor, a visionary, and a steadfast advocate for every student, teacher, and family within our community,” the Board of Education said in a statement.

The superintendent was a 1985 graduate of Trion High School who returned to lead his alma mater after completing his education. He earned a teaching degree from the University of West Georgia in 1991 and went on to complete advanced degrees in administration from Jacksonville State University and Nova Southeastern University.

Dr. Williams served as principal of Trion High School for eight years before taking the superintendent position.

Under his leadership, Trion City Schools received multiple National Blue Ribbon School awards and numerous statewide recognitions, according to the board. The district also saw significant campus growth and facility modernization during his tenure.

“The evidence of his dedication surrounds us: from the growth and modernization of our campus and facilities to the culture of pride, unity, and achievement that defines our district today,” the board said.

The board credited Dr. Williams with transforming the school system through what they called his vision, perseverance and belief in student potential. The district flourished academically, athletically and artistically under his watch, according to the statement.

The board described Dr. Williams as having a competitive spirit and high expectations that pushed the schools to new heights, while his care for students and staff created what they called a family atmosphere.