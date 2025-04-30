False Alarm Triggers Brief Code Red Lockdown At Little River Elementary

Share

Parents of Little River Elementary students received an unexpected notification Tuesday after a false alarm briefly disrupted the school day.

🚨 What We Know: According to Cherokee School District officials, a Code Red alarm was accidentally activated Tuesday morning at Little River Elementary School in Cherokee County. Officials quickly determined there was no actual threat to the school, and the Code Red status was lifted. The school was on lockdown for about five minutes.

🏫 Why It Matters: Code Red alerts indicate potential serious threats requiring immediate lockdown procedures. Even false alarms can cause stress and anxiety for students, staff, and parents.

🔄 What’s Next: Parents with questions or concerns about the incident should contact Little River Elementary School or the Cherokee County School District directly for more information.

💡 Take Action: This incident serves as a reminder for parents to ensure their contact information is up-to-date with the school to receive timely notifications during emergencies or false alarms. It’s also a good opportunity to discuss school safety procedures with children in an age-appropriate way.