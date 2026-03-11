A fourth-grade teacher is behind bars after Cobb Police arrested him Sunday on a felony sex charge involving a child.

📋 What’s Happening: Cobb Sheriff’s Office records show Mareno Danielle Smith, 37, of Acworth faces one felony count of incest. He is being held without bond at the Cobb County Adult Detention Center.

Smith taught at Rocky Mount Elementary School and served as an assistant football coach at Allatoona High School.

An arrest warrant states a witness walked in on an incident involving Smith and a female child between 2:45 a.m. and 3:45 a.m. Sunday.

🏫 At the Schools: Allatoona High School Principal Dr. Lexie Bostick told the school community the allegations are personal in nature and not tied to any school programs or campus activities. The Cobb County School District says Smith will not be allowed on any school campus while the investigation is ongoing. The district’s human resources office is conducting a separate review alongside the police investigation.