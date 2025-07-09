A new learning facility at Dunwoody Nature Center will help hundreds more families access outdoor education programs each year.

The City of Dunwoody and Dunwoody Nature Center will break ground on the Wildcat Creek Learning Lab during a ceremony Wednesday, July 16 at 10:30 a.m.

The two-story, 2,500-square-foot building will sit within the city’s 25-acre park. It will include three flexible classroom spaces, office space, three bathrooms and a second-story outdoor deck for hands-on learning.

“Wildcat Creek Learning Lab will be transformative, allowing us to serve more program participants and park visitors throughout the year,” said Dunwoody Nature Center Executive Director Nancy Longacre. “Our current facilities are no longer sufficient to meet the growing demand for outdoor nature camps, field trips and community programs. This new space will help us expand our reach and deepen our impact.”

The learning lab will boost program capacity by 20 percent once complete. This will open doors for more than 700 additional families each year. Plans include adding a morning preschool program and expanding the kindergarten through fifth grade after-school curriculum.

“Dunwoody Park is one of our city’s greatest assets,” said Dunwoody Mayor Lynn Deutsch. “This investment in outdoor learning reflects our commitment to education, community, and the environment. Council and I are proud to support a project that brings all three together in such a meaningful way.”

The $2.5 million project uses private donations and public support. The City of Dunwoody invested $1 million. The first phase will focus on watershed infrastructure, including stormwater systems, trench drains, curbing and pedestrian pathways for a new plaza connecting the learning lab with the main building.

Construction is expected to take six months.