Cobb School District Bans ‘American Psycho:’ What We Know

Cobb County Schools has removed “American Psycho” from its libraries, adding to an already extensive list of banned books that students can no longer access.

🔍 What’s Happening: District officials confirmed the removal during an April board meeting, bringing the total number of banned books to 35.

“American Psycho,” Bret Easton Ellis’s controversial 1991 novel, follows wealthy investment banker Patrick Bateman’s descent into violence and madness, containing graphic depictions of murder, torture, and sexual violence

School officials suggest parents visit public libraries or bookstores if they want their children to access these materials

📋 The Complete Ban List: All 35 books now prohibited in Cobb County Schools:

“Triangles” by Ellen Hopkins

“A Stolen Life” by Jaycee Dugard

“Summer of Owen Todd” by Tony Abbott

“More Happy Than Not” by Adam Silvera

“This Book Is Gay” by Juno Dawson

“We Know It Was You” by Maggie Thrash

“The Sun and Her Flowers” by Rupi Kaur

“City of Saints and Thieves” by Natalie C. Anderson

“Laid” by Shannon T. Boodram

“Crank” by Ellen Hopkins

“Tricks” by Ellen Hopkins

“Push” by Sapphire

“Milk and Honey” by Rupi Kaur

“It Starts with Us” by Colleen Hoover

“The Infinite Moment of Us” by Lauren Myracle

“Casual Vacancy” by J.K. Rowling

“Identical” by Ellen Hopkins

“Boys Aren’t Blue” by George M. Johnson

“Juliet Takes a Breath” by Gabby Rivera

“Monday’s Not Coming” by Tiffany D. Jackson

“City of Thieves” by David Benioff

“Me, Earl, and the Dying Girl” by Jesse Andrews

“Flamer” by Mike Curato

“Blankets” by Craig Thompson

“It Ends with Us” by Colleen Hoover

“The Perks of Being a Wallflower” by Stephen Chbosky

“Lucky” by Alice Sebold

“Thirteen Reasons Why” by Jay Asher

“A Court of Wings and Ruin” by Sarah J. Maas

“A Court of Thorns and Roses” by Sarah J. Maas

“A Court of Mist and Fury” by Sarah J. Maas

“A Court of Frost and Starlight” by Sarah J. Maas

“A Court of Silver Flames” by Sarah J. Maas

“Iron Fire” by David Ball

🔎 Between the Lines: The expanding ban occurs amid growing tension over school reading materials.

A civil rights complaint has been filed against the district regarding these book removals

The superintendent maintains parents should make their own decisions about these books outside of school settings

