Marietta High School will honor 586 graduating seniors at its annual commencement ceremony at Northcutt Stadium on Thursday. The event will recognize students who are preparing for college, military service, and careers.

“As our graduates cross the stage, they carry more than a diploma; they carry the belief that who they are matters. This moment reminds us that hope doesn’t move in one direction,” said Superintendent Grant Rivera. “It moves with our students into classrooms, careers, communities, and callings that matter. Our role has been to help them find their voice. Now, the world gets to hear it.”

More than half of the graduating class, 337 students, plan to attend college in the fall. So far, 180 students have earned over $6.7 million in scholarships.

Several students have chosen to serve in the military. Eleven have already enlisted, including two in the Army, four in the Army National Guard, four in the Marine Corps, and one in the Navy. Five more students are completing their enlistment process. One student received the Georgia Military Service Scholarship to attend the University of North Georgia.

According to Rivera, 32 seniors plan to enter the workforce after graduation. Among them, two will work with McCarthy Building Companies, and one will join Multi-Trade Construction.

“As we prepare to celebrate the Class of 2025, we are proud of each student’s unique path forward,” said Principal Marvin Crumbs. “Whether pursuing college, career, or military service, these young adults are prepared to make meaningful contributions to our community and our world.”

The ceremony will begin at 7:30 p.m. Gates open at 6:20 p.m. and close at 7:20 p.m. The event will be live-streamed on Blue Devil News. Security screenings and a clear bag policy will be in place. Traffic delays are expected in the area during the event.

More information and updates are available on the Marietta City Schools graduation page.