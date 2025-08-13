Georgia has two universities earning national recognition for artificial intelligence research, according to a new analysis from Studocu.

🤖 Why It Matters: AI is reshaping everything from healthcare to transportation. Georgia’s showing in the rankings underscores the state’s growing role in the high-stakes race for innovation.

📊 What’s Happening: Using Semantic Scholar API data, Studocu examined AI-related publications from the world’s top 500 computer science universities between 2020 and 2024. Rankings were based on research output, citations, and innovation per student.

Georgia Institute of Technology ranks 14th in the U.S. and 27th globally for AI research.

University of Georgia comes in at 99th nationally.

Stanford University tops the U.S. list with more than 12,000 AI publications and a computer science score of 93.76.

🌎 The Big Picture: The United States dominates AI research worldwide, producing more peer-reviewed AI publications than any other country.

The Sources: Studocu report and rankings, Semantic Scholar API data.

