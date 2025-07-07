Laurens County residents got tax estimates in the mail this week that were too high because of a mistake by the county.

💰 Why It Matters: You might think your property taxes are going up by hundreds of dollars, but that’s not true. The real bill will likely be much lower when it comes out later this year.

📋 What Went Wrong: The Tax Assessor’s Office used an old tax rate from two years ago instead of last year’s rate. The old rate of 6.69 mills made your taxes look much higher than the actual rate of 5.74 mills from last year.

❓ What is the Millage Rate?: The millage rate is your property tax rate. Your city, county, and school system all set a millage rate. That combined number becomes your overall property tax rate. One mill represents $1 of tax on every $1,000 of taxable property.

🔍 The Bottom Line: Your real property tax bill won’t come until late August or September. County leaders will set the actual tax rate then, and it will likely be closer to last year’s lower rate than the scary number you just got in the mail.

📊 By The Numbers: The difference between the rates means if you got an estimate for $1,000 in taxes, your real bill might be closer to $858 based on last year’s rate.

How to Read and Understand The News When reading news, remember: Truth doesn’t change because we dislike it

Facts remain facts even when they make us uncomfortable

Events happen whether we accept them or not

Good reporting often challenges us Before dismissing news that bothers you, ask: What evidence supports this story? Am I reacting to facts or feelings? What would change my mind? Am I “shooting the messenger” because I don’t like what is happening? Smart news consumers seek truth, not just comfort.