Atlanta’s wealthiest residents are increasingly choosing apartments over homeownership, with 1 in 11 millionaire households opting to rent — a trend growing faster here than nearly anywhere else in the U.S.
🏙️ Why It Matters: The shift challenges traditional views of wealth and housing, signaling changing priorities among high earners post-pandemic. For renters and buyers alike, it could reshape housing demand and neighborhood dynamics.
📊 By the Numbers:
- 2,474 Atlanta metro households earn seven figures annually.
- 221 of these are renters — up 1,005% since 2019.
- Millionaire homeowners grew just 271% in the same period.
🌆 The Big Picture: Atlanta ranks 4th nationally for growth in millionaire renters, trailing only Houston, Austin, and Miami. Southern cities dominate the top 5, with Virginia Beach rounding out the list.
RentCafe.com’s report shows how remote work, lifestyle flexibility, and investment strategies are driving this trend. Dive into the full analysis here.
B.T. Clark
B.T. Clark is an award-winning journalist and the Publisher of The Georgia Sun. He has 25 years of experience in journalism and served as Managing Editor of Neighbor Newspapers in metro Atlanta for 15 years and Digital Director at Times-Journal Inc. for 8 years. His work has appeared in several newspapers throughout the state including Neighbor Newspapers, The Cherokee Tribune and The Marietta Daily Journal. He is a Georgia native and a fifth-generation Georgian.