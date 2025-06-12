Atlanta’s wealthiest residents are increasingly choosing apartments over homeownership, with 1 in 11 millionaire households opting to rent — a trend growing faster here than nearly anywhere else in the U.S.

🏙️ Why It Matters: The shift challenges traditional views of wealth and housing, signaling changing priorities among high earners post-pandemic. For renters and buyers alike, it could reshape housing demand and neighborhood dynamics.

📊 By the Numbers:

2,474 Atlanta metro households earn seven figures annually.

Atlanta metro households earn seven figures annually. 221 of these are renters — up 1,005% since 2019.

of these are renters — up since 2019. Millionaire homeowners grew just 271% in the same period.

🌆 The Big Picture: Atlanta ranks 4th nationally for growth in millionaire renters, trailing only Houston, Austin, and Miami. Southern cities dominate the top 5, with Virginia Beach rounding out the list.

RentCafe.com’s report shows how remote work, lifestyle flexibility, and investment strategies are driving this trend. Dive into the full analysis here.