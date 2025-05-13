Georgia’s Commercial Construction Spending Soars

Georgia residents are seeing a building boom like never before. New numbers show commercial construction spending in the state has hit record highs, putting Georgia among the top states for investment in new projects.

🏗️ Why It Matters: This surge means more jobs, new businesses, and fresh opportunities for communities across Georgia. But it also signals big changes ahead for neighborhoods, traffic, and the state’s economy.

📈 What’s Happening: Commercial construction spending across the country has jumped to its highest level in more than 20 years, topping $740 billion in early 2025. Georgia is right in the thick of it.

Georgia now spends $27.6 billion a year on commercial construction.

That works out to $2,498 for every person in the state.

Over the past five years, Georgia’s commercial construction investment has grown by 192.5 percent.

🔎 Between the Lines: Georgia ranks seventh in the nation for both total and per-person commercial construction spending. That puts the state ahead of most of its neighbors and signals strong demand for new factories, warehouses, and other big projects.

The state’s growth outpaces the national average and shows no signs of slowing down.

⏳ Catch Up Quick: Commercial construction took a hit after the Great Recession and again during the pandemic. But spending has bounced back in a big way, finally passing its 2007 peak just before the pandemic hit. Now, with federal incentives and new policies, the pace is picking up even more.

🌎 The Big Picture: Federal incentives are fueling a wave of new development, especially in manufacturing and logistics. But experts warn that rising material costs, new tariffs, and weaker demand for office buildings and hotels could slow things down. The future of Georgia’s building boom may depend on how leaders in Washington handle trade and infrastructure policy.

Georgia’s construction surge is reshaping skylines and creating new opportunities. But it also brings questions about growth, traffic, and what comes next for communities across the state.

For more details and a full breakdown of the numbers, you can find the full report at Twisted Nail.