General Motors will shut down its Roswell Innovation Center in December, putting 325 Georgia GM employees out of work.

According to GM, while the center has 900 employees, 325 will be laid off. The remainder will work remotely or transfer to other facilities.

What’s Happening: The center handles software development, computer operations and connected vehicle technology. GM says the closure comes as the company deals with falling electric vehicle sales.

What’s Important: Senator Raphael Warnock says recent policy changes in Washington caused the closure. Recent reports show slowing electric vehicle sales will cost GM $1.6 billion.

Between the Lines: Two major policy shifts happened recently. Congress passed a bill that ended a $7,500 tax credit for American-made electric vehicles. The Trump administration also stopped releasing money to help states build electric vehicle charging stations.

The Big Picture: Georgia has attracted major electric vehicle manufacturing in recent years. Hyundai is building a large factory in South Georgia to make electric vehicles. Changes to federal support for electric vehicles could affect more companies beyond General Motors.

What They’re Saying: “Reckless Washington policies are hurting our state’s economy,” Warnock said. “The Republicans’ Big Ugly Bill and the President’s reckless tariffs are directly to blame for the termination of hundreds of Georgia jobs at the GM Innovation Center.”

The Sources: General Motors announcement, statement from U.S. Senator Raphael Warnock.

Clarification, October 27, 2025 9:22 pm: This article has been edited to clarify the number of people who will be losing their jobs.