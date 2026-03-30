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Georgia drivers are paying $3.58 a gallon for regular gasoline as of Sunday, down 11 cents from last week, according to AAA. The state’s gas tax suspension is helping hold prices down as crude oil costs rise due to the ongoing conflict involving Iran.

What’s Happening: The Georgia General Assembly passed House Bill 1199 to suspend the state’s gas tax for 60 days. Gov. Brian Kemp signed it. The suspension removes just over 33 cents per gallon from the price of regular gasoline. Without it, Georgia’s average would be closer to $3.91 based on current prices.

What’s Important: Georgia’s average is 40 cents below the national average of $3.98. Nationally, prices have jumped about $1 in a single month, rising from $2.98 in late February to $3.98 today. Georgia drivers are paying 64 cents more per gallon than they were a year ago.

By the Numbers:

Georgia average Sunday: $3.58

National average Sunday: $3.98

Georgia one year ago: $2.94

Georgia one month ago: $2.78

A 15-gallon fill-up in Georgia now costs about $53.70

Regional Prices: The priciest Georgia metro markets are Atlanta ($3.65), Athens ($3.63), and Gainesville ($3.62). The lowest prices are in Albany ($3.41), Brunswick ($3.44), and Hinesville-Fort Stewart ($3.45).

What’s Still Unknown: The 60-day suspension is estimated to cost the state treasury about $200 million a month.

The Path Forward: AAA spokeswoman Montrae Waiters said relief may be short-lived. “Drivers are seeing higher prices at the pump due to rising crude oil costs,” Waiters said. “Governor Kemp’s suspension of the state gas tax is helping provide relief, but with elevated oil prices, increasing seasonal demand, and the switch to summer gasoline, prices are likely to remain under pressure in the near term.”