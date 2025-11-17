Georgia drivers are paying slightly more at the pump this week, but prices remain lower than last year as millions prepare to hit the road for Thanksgiving.

What’s Happening: The statewide average gas price rose one cent to $2.81 per gallon on Monday. Filling a 15-gallon tank now costs about $42.15, nearly $2 less than this time last year.

What’s Important: While crude oil supplies remain steady, holiday travel demand could push prices higher in the coming days. Drivers looking to save money should consider filling up early and using fuel rewards programs.

By the Numbers: Georgia’s current gas prices compare favorably to recent benchmarks. The state average is three cents lower than last month and 13 cents below last year’s price. Nationally, gas holds at $3.07 per gallon, matching last year’s rate.

Where It’s Cheapest: Rome has the lowest prices at $2.72 per gallon, followed by Augusta-Aiken at $2.75 and Warner Robins at $2.78. Atlanta drivers pay $2.80, just below the state average.

Where It’s Highest: Savannah leads at $2.96 per gallon, with Hinesville-Fort Stewart at $2.92 and Valdosta at $2.87.

The Big Picture: Abundant crude oil supplies have kept gas prices stable nationwide throughout November. AAA expects prices to hold steady or dip slightly as Thanksgiving approaches, though surging travel demand could trigger short-term increases at some stations.

The Sources: AAA.