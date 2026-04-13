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Georgia drivers are paying the same price at the pump this week as last, but gasoline is still significantly more expensive than it was a year ago, according to AAA.

What’s Happening: The average price for a gallon of regular gasoline in Georgia held at $3.71 on Sunday, unchanged from a week ago. Governor Brian Kemp has suspended Georgia’s state gas tax, which AAA says is helping slow price increases. Ongoing fighting in the Middle East has kept global oil markets unstable, though reports of U.S.-Iran ceasefire talks have taken some pressure off prices.

“Global tensions are keeping oil prices volatile, but Georgia’s gas-tax suspension is helping prevent sharper increases at the pump,” said Montrae Waiters, an AAA spokeswoman. “With prices still subject to change, drivers should take advantage of simple ways to save whenever possible.”

By the Numbers: Georgia’s current $3.71 average is:

27 cents higher than last month

73 cents higher than this time last year

$1.78 below the state’s all-time record of $4.49, set June 15, 2022

Filling a standard 15-gallon tank costs about $55.65 at the current average.

Georgia Metro Prices: Atlanta drivers are paying $3.72 per gallon. The priciest markets in the state are Savannah at $3.78, Valdosta at $3.76, and Macon at $3.74. The most affordable are Hinesville-Fort Stewart at $3.65, Rome at $3.63, and Dalton at $3.60.

National Picture: The national average climbed one cent to $4.12 per gallon on Sunday, up 53 cents from last month and 93 cents from this time last year. The national record high was $5.01, reached June 14, 2022. Drivers charging electric vehicles at public stations are paying 41 cents per kilowatt-hour nationally, the same as last week.

The Path Forward: Georgia prices have been flat for a week, but they remain far above where they stood a year ago. Oil market swings tied to Middle East developments could push prices in either direction in the weeks ahead.