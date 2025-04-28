Georgia Gas Prices Fall, But For How Long?

Share

Gas prices are slipping down in Georgia, giving drivers a little relief — but it may not last long.

⛽ What We Know: Georgia drivers are paying an average of $2.91 per gallon for regular unleaded gas. That is 1 cent cheaper than last week, 4 cents less than a month ago, and a big 49 cents lower than last year. It now costs about $43.65 to fill a 15-gallon tank. That is nearly $8.00 less than what drivers were paying a year ago.

AAA spokesperson Montrae Waiters says low crude oil prices are helping keep gas costs down. Crude oil is holding steady at around $62 a barrel, compared to $82 a barrel a year ago.

Across the country, gas prices are following the same slow decline. The national average dropped by 1 cent to $3.14 per gallon. That could change if demand rises as warmer weather brings more people out.

⛽ By The Numbers:

National average for gas: $3.14 per gallon

Georgia average for gas: $2.91 per gallon

Crude oil price: $62.27 per barrel

Last year’s national average: $3.65 per gallon

Georgia’s record high price: $4.49 on June 15, 2022

🔑 Key Term- Average: The “average” is a value that represents the middle point of a group of gas prices, indicating what is typical for those prices overall. However, the price you see at your local gas station may not be exactly the average due to factors such as location, competition, or recent changes in supply and demand. Different stations may set their prices based on local market conditions, taxes, and operating costs, leading to variations from the average price in the area. This means that while the average gives a general idea of what gas costs, individual prices can be higher or lower depending on these specific factors.

📈 In Context: According to the Energy Information Administration, gas demand jumped from 8.46 million barrels a day to 9.41 million barrels a day last week. Supplies also fell by about 4.5 million barrels, which could lead to price increases if the trend continues.

Meanwhile, the national average for electricity at public electric vehicle charging stations stayed flat at 34 cents per kilowatt-hour.

In Georgia, the most expensive places to fill up are Atlanta at $2.95, Athens at $2.94, and Valdosta at $2.93. The cheapest gas can be found in Rome at $2.81, Albany at $2.79, and the Catoosa-Dade-Walker area at $2.78.

🔮 What’s Next: If demand for gas keeps rising with the warm weather, prices could edge up again in the coming days. Experts are watching crude oil prices and fuel supply closely.

✅ Take Action: Drivers can plan ahead by using travel apps like the AAA TripTik Travel Planner to find cheaper gas or electric charging stations on their routes.