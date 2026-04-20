Listen to this post

Georgia drivers are paying less at the pump this week. The statewide average for regular gasoline fell to $3.61 per gallon, and the state’s gas tax remains suspended, which has helped keep prices from climbing higher.

What’s Happening: Prices dropped 10 cents from last week and 15 cents from last month. Filling a standard 15-gallon tank now costs about $54.15.

By the Numbers:

Georgia average Sunday: $3.61

One week ago: $3.71

One month ago: $3.76

One year ago: $2.93

Georgia all-time record high: $4.49 (June 15, 2022)

What’s Important: Even with the recent drop, prices are still 68 cents higher than they were a year ago. The state gas tax suspension has helped cushion prices against what could have been steeper increases.

The National Picture: The national average dropped 8 cents this week to $4.04 per gallon. A two-week ceasefire announced last week between the U.S. and Iran has helped hold crude oil prices below $100 per barrel. Shipping through the Strait of Hormuz, a narrow waterway in the Middle East that carries a large share of the world’s oil supply, remains below normal levels as regional tensions and negotiations continue.

Around Georgia: The priciest markets in the state right now are Valdosta at $3.69, Atlanta at $3.64, and Gainesville at $3.60. The cheapest are Albany at $3.50, Hinesville-Fort Stewart at $3.48, and Dalton at $3.45.

Electric vehicles: The national average to charge at a public electric vehicle station held steady at 41 cents per kilowatt hour.

What AAA says: “Gas prices continue to move with the ups and downs of the global market, but for now, Georgia drivers are seeing some welcome stability at the pump,” said Montrae Waiters, spokeswoman for AAA. “With prices always subject to change, it’s smart for drivers to take advantage of fuel-saving strategies whenever they can.”

The Path Forward: Whether the U.S.-Iran ceasefire holds and how quickly shipping through the Strait of Hormuz returns to normal will likely determine where Georgia gas prices go from here.