Georgia drivers are seeing a small break at the gas pump this week, with prices dipping to $2.94 per gallon for regular unleaded gasoline.

🚗 Why It Matters: Georgians are now paying nearly $6 less to fill up their tanks compared to last year, providing some relief as families prepare for Independence Day travel. However, the upcoming holiday rush could reverse this trend in the coming days.

💰 The Numbers: It now costs Georgia drivers about $44.10 to fill a 15-gallon tank. The current state average is 1 cent lower than last week but 4 cents higher than a month ago. Compared to this time last year, prices are down 37 cents per gallon.

🔑 Key Term- Average: The “average” is a value that represents the middle point of a group of gas prices, indicating what is typical for those prices overall. However, the price you see at your local gas station may not be exactly the average due to factors such as location, competition, or recent changes in supply and demand. Different stations may set their prices based on local market conditions, taxes, and operating costs, leading to variations from the average price in the area. This means that while the average gives a general idea of what gas costs, individual prices can be higher or lower depending on these specific factors.

🌎 What’s Happening: Despite recent U.S. airstrikes in the Middle East, crude oil prices have remained stable, helping keep gas prices in check. The national average has decreased by 3 cents to $3.18 per gallon over the past week.

🏖️ Holiday Impact: With 61.6 million Americans expected to hit the road for July 4th celebrations next week, AAA warns that the increased demand could push prices higher. “Drivers should prepare for potential increases at the pumps,” said Montrae Waiters, AAA spokesperson.

⛽ Around Georgia: Savannah ($3.03), Hinesville-Fort Stewart ($2.97), and Atlanta ($2.96) currently have the highest gas prices in the state. The best deals can be found in Rome ($2.87), Warner Robins ($2.86), and the Catoosa-Dade-Walker area ($2.81).

🔋 For EV Drivers: The national average cost for charging at public stations remains steady at 36 cents per kilowatt-hour.

⛽ About Gas Prices: Gas prices can change frequently, and there are many reasons why. It isn’t as simple as most people think. The biggest reason is the cost of crude oil, which can go up or down based on both world events and how much people want it. There are also costs to make the oil into gas and get it to gas stations. Different locations have different types of gas, and that can also change the price. Taxes also add to the cost. Sometimes, bad weather or problems at oil refineries can make prices go up or down quickly. Also, if the U.S. dollar is strong or weak, that can affect the price. All these things together give us the final price we see when we fill up our tanks.

