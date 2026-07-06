Georgia drivers are paying less at the pump this week. The state average fell to $3.53 per gallon as of Sunday, down from $3.58 a week ago, according to AAA.

What’s Happening: Falling crude oil prices and plentiful fuel supplies are pushing prices lower following the Independence Day holiday. Georgia’s average has dropped 34 cents over the past month.

By the Numbers:

Georgia average (Sunday): $3.53 per gallon

One week ago: $3.58

One month ago: $3.87

One year ago: $2.91

A 15-gallon fill-up now costs about $52.95

What’s New: Prices are 34 cents lower than a month ago but still 62 cents higher than this time last year. Georgia’s all-time record high was $4.49, set June 15, 2022.

Regional Prices: Atlanta drivers are paying $3.52 per gallon. The priciest markets in the state are Savannah at $3.71, Hinesville-Fort Stewart at $3.63, and Macon at $3.60. The cheapest gas is in Albany at $3.36, Catoosa-Dade-Walker at $3.37, and Warner Robins at $3.43.

The Big Picture: The national average is $3.80 per gallon, down nearly 45 cents from the May 21 peak of $4.56. A year ago, the national average was $3.14. The national record high was $5.01, set June 14, 2022.