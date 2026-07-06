Georgia drivers are paying less at the pump this week. The state average fell to $3.53 per gallon as of Sunday, down from $3.58 a week ago, according to AAA.
What’s Happening: Falling crude oil prices and plentiful fuel supplies are pushing prices lower following the Independence Day holiday. Georgia’s average has dropped 34 cents over the past month.
By the Numbers:
- Georgia average (Sunday): $3.53 per gallon
- One week ago: $3.58
- One month ago: $3.87
- One year ago: $2.91
- A 15-gallon fill-up now costs about $52.95
What’s New: Prices are 34 cents lower than a month ago but still 62 cents higher than this time last year. Georgia’s all-time record high was $4.49, set June 15, 2022.
Regional Prices: Atlanta drivers are paying $3.52 per gallon. The priciest markets in the state are Savannah at $3.71, Hinesville-Fort Stewart at $3.63, and Macon at $3.60. The cheapest gas is in Albany at $3.36, Catoosa-Dade-Walker at $3.37, and Warner Robins at $3.43.
The Big Picture: The national average is $3.80 per gallon, down nearly 45 cents from the May 21 peak of $4.56. A year ago, the national average was $3.14. The national record high was $5.01, set June 14, 2022.
Pay at the pump. What used to be the height of luxury—an innovation so glorious it practically deserved a red carpet and trumpet fanfare—is now a psychological endurance test.
B.T. Clark is an award-winning journalist and the Publisher of The Georgia Sun. He has 25 years of experience in journalism and served as Managing Editor of Neighbor Newspapers in metro Atlanta for 15 years and Digital Director at Times-Journal Inc. for 8 years. His work has appeared in several newspapers throughout the state including Neighbor Newspapers, The Cherokee Tribune and The Marietta Daily Journal. He is a Georgia native and a fifth-generation Georgian.