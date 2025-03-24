Georgia Drivers Paying More at the Pump as Gas Prices Creep Up Again

If you’ve noticed your wallet feeling a little lighter after a fill-up, you’re not imagining it. Gas prices across Georgia are creeping back up. Right now, drivers are shelling out an average of $2.94 for a gallon of regular unleaded. That’s five cents more than last week, but still a break compared to last year when prices were 41 cents higher.

⛽ What’s Happening: AAA says it’ll cost you about $44 to fill up a 15-gallon tank. While that’s not exactly spare change, it’s nearly $7 less than what folks were paying at this time last year.

One reason behind the current price bump? Some refineries are switching to a more expensive summer blend gasoline. It’s designed to perform better in hotter temperatures, but it costs more to make.

💡 Why It Matters: Rising gas prices hit right where it hurts—your budget. And even if you’re paying less than you did last year, it’s still a frustrating trend as warmer weather typically leads to more travel and higher demand at the pumps.

📍 Why This Should Catch Your Attention: Not all Georgia towns are created equal when it comes to prices. If you’re filling up in Savannah, you’ll pay the most at $2.98. Atlanta isn’t far behind at $2.94. But if you happen to be cruising through Catoosa-Dade-Walker counties, you’re in luck—they’ve got the lowest prices at $2.68 a gallon.

🔋 And What About Electric Vehicles?: For those plugging in instead of filling up, the national average price at a public charging station holds steady at 34 cents per kilowatt hour. If you want to map out the cheapest charge, AAA’s TripTik Travel planner can help with that.

📊 The Big Picture (By the Numbers):

Georgia’s current average: $2.94

A week ago: $2.89

A month ago: $2.99

A year ago: $3.35

Georgia’s record high: $4.49 on June 15, 2022

National average today: $3.12

🛣️ Take Action:

Shop around. Use tools like AAA’s Fuel Price Finder to compare prices in your area.

Pay cash if you can—some stations charge more per gallon when you swipe a card.

Enroll in fuel savings programs, many grocery store chains and credit cards offer discounts.

Maintain your ride. A well-tuned car gets better mileage.

Plan your trips. Combine errands to save gas.

Slow down. Speeds over 50 miles per hour burn more fuel. Aggressive driving doesn’t help either.

🔮 What’s Next: Gasoline production is on the rise, averaging 9.6 million barrels per day, according to the Energy Information Administration. But crude oil prices remain a wildcard. Right now, crude inventories are about five percent below the five-year average, which could push prices up or down depending on supply and demand.