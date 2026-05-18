Georgia drivers are heading into Memorial Day weekend paying $4 per gallon for regular gas — nearly $1.10 more than this time last year — even with a state tax break keeping prices lower than they would otherwise be.
What’s happening: The statewide average held at $4 per gallon Sunday, according to AAA. That is 49 cents below Georgia’s all-time record of $4.49, set in June 2022. Nationally, the average is $4.51 per gallon, putting Georgia about half a dollar below the rest of the country.
The tax break: Gov. Brian Kemp extended Georgia’s suspension of the state motor fuel tax through 11:59 p.m. June 2, covering the full Memorial Day travel period. The break saves drivers 33 cents per gallon on gasoline. It also suspends the 37.3-cent-per-gallon tax on diesel, which affects the cost of groceries and other goods shipped by truck. Georgia is one of only two states currently waiving its motor fuel tax. The order also bans price gouging.
By the numbers:
- Georgia’s $4 average is 5 cents lower than last week, 35 cents higher than last month, and $1.08 higher than this time last year
- Filling a standard 15-gallon tank costs about $60
- The national average of $4.51 is 50 cents below the all-time U.S. record of $5.01, set in June 2022
- Crude oil is trading above $100 per barrel
- Charging an electric vehicle at a public station costs 41 cents per kilowatt hour nationally, unchanged from last week
Around Georgia: The priciest metro areas in the state are Macon at $4.05, Atlanta at $4.03, and Savannah at $4.01. The cheapest are Brunswick at $3.83, Catoosa-Dade-Walker at $3.87, and Rome at $3.92.
Averages Explained: The prices above reflect averages across thousands of gas stations statewide, compiled by AAA. That means you may well find gas cheaper — or more expensive — than the figures cited here at a specific station near you. An average is the middle of a wide range, not a price every station charges. If your local gas station is cheaper, great — that station is pulling the average down. We know, math is hard sometimes.
The path forward: AAA expects 39.1 million Americans to travel by car this Memorial Day weekend, which would be a new record. With crude oil above $100 per barrel and national prices within 50 cents of an all-time high, this Memorial Day could bring the highest gas prices in four years. Georgia’s tax suspension expires June 2, and Kemp has not announced any plan to extend it.
B.T. Clark is an award-winning journalist and the Publisher of The Georgia Sun. He has 25 years of experience in journalism and served as Managing Editor of Neighbor Newspapers in metro Atlanta for 15 years and Digital Director at Times-Journal Inc. for 8 years. His work has appeared in several newspapers throughout the state including Neighbor Newspapers, The Cherokee Tribune and The Marietta Daily Journal. He is a Georgia native and a fifth-generation Georgian.
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