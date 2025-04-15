Atlanta Drivers Are More Anxious About Gas Prices Than Most

Share

Drivers across the country are feeling the weight gas price anxiety—but Atlanta drivers are feeling it more than most. A new report from American Trucks shows Atlanta ranks fifth among all U.S. cities for gas price anxiety.

Georgia drivers overall aren’t immune either. The state ranked 16th for gas price related stress, placing it in the top third nationwide. That means Georgia drivers are more worried about fuel costs than drivers in 34 other states.

Nationwide, 9 out of 10 Americans said gas prices are causing financial strain. Nearly one in four said fuel is their biggest source of household stress. Many are adjusting—some by skipping trips, others by putting off maintenance, and some by exploring electric options.

😟 Why It Matters: Gas isn’t just a line in the budget—it’s a necessity. When prices climb, it hits everything: groceries, work commutes, school drop-offs, weekend plans. In metro Atlanta, where daily driving is often unavoidable, rising gas prices hit especially hard.

💡 By The Numbers:

Atlanta ranks fifth for gas price anxiety out of all U.S. cities

Georgia is 16th in the country for gas-related stress

90% of Americans say gas prices are a financial burden

22% name gas as their top household worry

58% are already driving less

$6.65 per gallon is the average tipping point when Americans say they’ll stop driving altogether. This is up from the traditional average tipping point of $4 per gallon.

25% have canceled or delayed a road trip

17% have skipped vehicle maintenance due to fuel costs

🔌 In Context: Searches for electric vehicles and fuel-efficient cars are climbing. Many drivers are weighing the upfront cost of switching to electric against the long-term savings. Others are simply cutting back and staying home more.

📍 What’s Next: With summer travel season approaching, fuel prices often rise. If that happens, more Georgia families may shift plans, consider alternatives, or look for new ways to save.

🙋 Take Action: Consider carpooling, consolidating errands, or exploring local transit options. And if you’re thinking long-term, check whether your utility provider offers rebates for electric cars or home charging stations.

💛 Remember The Golden Rule: High prices don’t hit everyone the same. If you know someone struggling to afford gas, offer a ride, a grocery run or even help with errands. A simple gesture can go a long way when prices keep climbing.