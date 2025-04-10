When Does Alive in Roswell Start in 2025?

Alive in Roswell, the city’s award-winning monthly festival, kicks off its 2025 season on April 17. The free, family-friendly event runs from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. every third Thursday through October in downtown Roswell.

The festival transforms Historic Canton Street and the Roswell Antique and Interiors Lot with live music, food trucks, artisan vendors and interactive activities.

“This event is a reflection of everything that makes Roswell great—our thriving downtown, our welcoming neighborhoods, and most of all, the incredible people who call this place home,” Mayor Kurt Wilson said.

🎵 Entertainment Lineup: Radio Star will headline the April 17 opener, performing cover hits spanning from the 1970s through the early 2000s. Rock ‘N’ Taco Roswell and Fifth Third Bank sponsor the live music, with Southeast Elite Entertainment handling production.

🐕 Good To Know: The festival welcomes pets and offers free regular and handicap parking at Roswell City Hall on Hill Street.

💰 By The Numbers: The festival runs for 7 months (April through October) and lasts 4 hours each night.

🔮 What’s Next: For parking information, upcoming band lineups and other details, visit aliveinroswell.com.