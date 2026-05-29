What’s Happening: The City of South Fulton postponed its annual Chalk the Block festival, which had been scheduled for Saturday, May 30, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Southwest Arts Center, 915 New Hope Rd SW. City officials say a new date will be announced soon.

What’s Important: The event is a chalk art competition and festival open to both amateur and professional artists of all ages. This year’s theme is “Dreams on the Rise.” The sidewalks outside the Southwest Arts Center serve as the competition canvas. The event is free and open to the public.

What Was Planned: In addition to the chalk art competition, the festival was set to include:

Food trucks, face painting, games, and live music

A live art battle, bounce house, game truck, and a DJ

Prizes for competition participants

The Path Forward: The city has not announced a rescheduled date. People who want to sign up for the chalk art competition or get updates can visit the city’s recreation registration page at secure.rec1.com/GA/south-fulton-ga/catalog.