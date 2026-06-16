The free event begins at 6 p.m. at the park, located at 10495 Woodstock Road. New attractions this year include a giant fun slide, Western throwing games, spin art stations, roaming stilt walkers and complimentary funnel cakes while supplies last.

Live music will be provided by 293 Band. Timothy Miller, an Atlanta tenor known for performing “God Bless America” at Atlanta Braves games, will also take the stage for a patriotic performance.

The celebration is part of America250 in Roswell, a yearlong effort to mark the nation’s 250th birthday through community events, public art, performances and educational programs. The initiative is guided by the theme “Tapestry of Generations,” which highlights the people, stories and traditions that have shaped both the country and the Roswell community.

Sponsors supporting the event include Rock ‘N’ Taco, Wellstar, Phoenix Senior Living, Gas South, Prime Golf Carts and Chick-fil-A.

Residents can sign up for real-time event updates, including weather and traffic alerts, by texting ROSWELLEVENT to 888777. Parking information, shuttle maps and other details are available at Roswell365.com/July4th.