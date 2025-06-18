Lake Tobesofkee will host its 28th annual Sparks Over the Park Independence Day Celebration on Friday, July 4, 2025. The event brings together families for a day of swimming, boating and fireworks.

All three Lake Tobesofkee parks will open at 8 a.m. and close at 10 p.m. The parks include Claystone, Sandy Beach and Arrowhead.

Visitors can enjoy regular activities like swimming, boating, picnics and disc golf during the day. The Plum Tuckered band will perform live music from 6:30 to 9:30 p.m. at Sandy Beach Park. Fireworks will begin at 9:15 p.m.

Sandy Beach Park offers the best view of the fireworks show. People at Claystone Park should go to the west end of the beach to see the display.

“We’re expecting a huge crowd of people on the lake and beaches throughout the holiday,” says Lake Tobesofkee Director Donald Bracewell. “It’s going to be a great day for our community to be at the lake, and we know people are going to have a great time enjoying the live music and show.”

Park admission costs $3 per person. Children ages 6 and under enter free. No alcohol or glass containers are allowed in the parks.

Safety Rules for Boaters

Lake officials stress the importance of following safety rules during the busy holiday.

Anyone born on or after January 1, 1998, must complete a Department of Natural Resources-approved boating safety class to operate boats or personal watercraft.

All boat passengers must have Coast Guard-approved personal flotation devices that fit properly and remain easily accessible. Children under 13 must wear personal flotation devices at all times on moving boats.

Children 13 and under must have adult supervision in swimming areas.

Boat operators age 16 and older must carry photo identification. All boats must display current registration.

Boaters can find safety handbooks at any Department of Natural Resources office or visit www.goboatgeorgia.com for more information.

