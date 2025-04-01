Georgia Lawmaker Throws Block Party Celebrating Sine Die and 404 Day

Georgia Representative Eric Bell invites you to celebrate the end of political squabbling with food trucks, music, and the chance to shake hands with people who write laws for a living.

🎭 What We Know: Representative Eric Bell will host what he’s calling a “Sine Die block party” on Friday, April 4, 2025, from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. at Liberty Plaza in Atlanta. For those wondering what “Sine Die” means, it’s Latin for “without day” and marks the end of the legislative session—essentially a fancy way of saying “we’re done making laws for the year.”

The celebration features live music, food trucks, games for families, and opportunities to meet state representatives.

🤝 Who Made It Happen: The event brings together an eclectic mix of sponsors including managing partners from Strategix, the Policy Director from American Civil Liberties Union Georgia, Councilman Alfred Dixon, and several state representatives.

🏆 Why It Matters: The event will honor several Atlanta notables including hip-hop artist Yung Joc, entertainment reporter AJ Calloway, attorney Gerald Griggs, and legendary Atlanta rappers Kilo Ali and Pastor Troy. A posthumous honor will go to civil rights activist Reverend Clarice Church.

The musical lineup features five DJs, ensuring the block party maintains the proper beats-per-minute ratio required for political celebrations.

📆 What’s Next: If you’re interested in attending, contact Representative Bell’s office at 404-656-0129 or email eric.bell@house.ga.gov to RSVP.

The event conveniently falls on “404 Day” (April 4), which is a clever nod to Atlanta’s traditional area code.