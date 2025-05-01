Free Concerts in Roswell: What to Know

Roswell residents can enjoy free outdoor concerts featuring everything from disco to Billy Joel tributes this summer as the Music on the Hill series returns to City Hall.
The popular concert series will run the second Friday of each month from May through September, with performances from 7 to 9 p.m. on the rear lawn of Roswell City Hall at 38 Hill Street.
The 2025 lineup features:
- May 9: Band X, described as “Atlanta’s premier party band” performing today’s hits and classic favorites
- June 13: Dock Rock Radio, playing soft rock from the 1970s and early 1980s
- July 11: 293, a disco and funk group named after the Georgia state highway
- August 8: Guardians of the Jukebox, delivering 1980s power ballads, synth pop, and glam rock
- September 12: Piano Man: A Tribute to Billy Joel Featuring Mark Kovaly
Attendees can bring lawn chairs and picnic food or purchase items from food vendors. Beer, wine and sangria will be available for purchase through event sponsors Top Job Beverage and Events and Gate City Brewing Company.
More information about the free concert series is available at www.RoswellMusicOnTheHill.com.
B.T. Clark
B.T. Clark is an award-winning journalist and the Publisher of The Georgia Sun. He has 25 years of experience in journalism and served as Managing Editor of Neighbor Newspapers in metro Atlanta for 15 years and Digital Director at Times-Journal Inc. for 8 years. His work has appeared in several newspapers throughout the state including Neighbor Newspapers, The Cherokee Tribune and The Marietta Daily Journal. He is a Georgia native and a fifth-generation Georgian.