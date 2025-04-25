Family Promise Bed Race Rolls Into Lawrenceville

Share

Lawrenceville residents, get ready for a Saturday full of laughter, friendly competition, and a little bit of traffic. The Family Promise Bed Race is back, and it is taking over Historic Lawrenceville Square on April 26.

🏁 What We Know: Teams from across the community will race beds on wheels for a good cause. The event kicks off at 9:30 a.m. with voting on the most creative beds. Judging follows at 10 a.m., then the Bed Parade rolls out at 10:30 a.m. The main event—the race—starts at 11 a.m. Awards wrap things up at 11:45 a.m.

Teams of five—four racers and one rider—will push their decorated beds 228 yards around the square. There are categories for youth and adults, and every team picks a theme for their bed and costumes. Entry costs $250, and each team member is encouraged to raise $200 more to help Family Promise of Gwinnett fight childhood homelessness.

Prizes go to the fastest bed, best design, best theme, people’s choice, and the top fundraising team.

🚧 Road Closures: If you are driving through downtown Lawrenceville on Saturday, expect delays. Roads around the square will close from 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. The closures include Perry Street between East Crogan Street and East Pike Street, North Clayton Street between East Crogan Street and East Pike Street, East Pike Street between North Clayton Street and North Perry Street, and East Crogan Street between North Perry Street and North Clayton Street.

💡 Why It Matters: The Bed Race is more than just a quirky contest. Every dollar raised helps Family Promise of Gwinnett provide shelter and support for local children and families facing homelessness. Your participation or donation can make a real difference for neighbors in need.

📊 By The Numbers: Each team pays a $250 entry fee and aims to raise $1,000 total. The race covers 228 yards around the square. Roads will be closed for six hours to keep racers and spectators safe.