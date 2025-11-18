Covington rings in the holidays Thursday night with its annual tree lighting celebration on the historic square.
What’s Happening: The Lighting of the Square takes place Thursday, November 20, from 6:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. on the Covington Square. The Arts Association in Newton County Oxford Children and Youth Singers and Washington Street Community Center Choir will perform before Santa signals the tree lighting around 7:30 p.m.
What’s Important: A short fireworks display will follow the lighting. Families can take photos with Santa, shop at downtown stores, and enjoy the start of the holiday season together.
Getting There: The square closes to traffic and parking at 2 p.m. Thursday. All vehicle traffic stops at 4 p.m. Downtown restaurants will stay open for dinner.
Weather Watch: All events depend on weather conditions. The city has not announced a rain date.
The Sources: Newton County Government.
B.T. Clark
B.T. Clark is an award-winning journalist and the Publisher of The Georgia Sun. He has 25 years of experience in journalism and served as Managing Editor of Neighbor Newspapers in metro Atlanta for 15 years and Digital Director at Times-Journal Inc. for 8 years. His work has appeared in several newspapers throughout the state including Neighbor Newspapers, The Cherokee Tribune and The Marietta Daily Journal. He is a Georgia native and a fifth-generation Georgian.