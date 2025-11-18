Covington rings in the holidays Thursday night with its annual tree lighting celebration on the historic square.

What’s Happening: The Lighting of the Square takes place Thursday, November 20, from 6:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. on the Covington Square. The Arts Association in Newton County Oxford Children and Youth Singers and Washington Street Community Center Choir will perform before Santa signals the tree lighting around 7:30 p.m.

What’s Important: A short fireworks display will follow the lighting. Families can take photos with Santa, shop at downtown stores, and enjoy the start of the holiday season together.

Getting There: The square closes to traffic and parking at 2 p.m. Thursday. All vehicle traffic stops at 4 p.m. Downtown restaurants will stay open for dinner.

Weather Watch: All events depend on weather conditions. The city has not announced a rain date.

The Sources: Newton County Government.