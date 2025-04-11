Tift Theatre Lineup Features Music, Comedy, and Community Events This Month

The Tift Theatre has a full month of live entertainment and community events scheduled for April, including music nights, pageants, auditions, and a musical comedy show.

The month kicks off with R&B Night featuring DJ PHUN on April 11. Doors open at 7 p.m., and the evening includes food from Guch and drinks by Donatello’s. Tickets are available at www.purplepass.com/tifttheatrernb.

On April 13, the theater will host the 29th Annual Miss Georgia Pine Pageant. The event begins at 2 p.m. “We’re proud to continue this tradition that celebrates the young women of our region,” said pageant organizer Dianne Dominy. For more information, contact Dominy at 229-392-3671 or forestrypageant@yahoo.com.

Auditions for Disney’s The Little Mermaid musical will be held April 14 through April 16 from 5:30 to 7 p.m. each night. Participants must be at least 13 years old and should come prepared to sing a short selection and read from the script.

The month ends with The Tribute to Lucy and Ricky Musical Comedy Show on April 26. Doors open at 6 p.m., and the show begins at 7 p.m. Tickets are $15 for general admission and $10 for seniors age 55 and older. Tickets can be purchased at www.purplepass.com/tifttheatrelucyandricky.

❓Why Are The Arts Important?: For many in Georgia, the arts may seem removed from everyday life, but it’s important to recognize the impact they have on communities. Here’s why investing in the arts matters, especially in Southern states:

Cultural Heritage: Georgia is rich in cultural traditions—from music to storytelling and visual arts. Supporting the arts means preserving and celebrating this unique heritage that defines Southern identity. Economic Growth: Arts bring in tourists, create jobs, and stimulate local economies. Festivals, art shows, and performances can attract visitors, boosting businesses in the community. When artists thrive, so do local economies. Community Building: Art has the power to bring people together. Whether it’s a local theater troupe or a community mural project, the arts foster connections and relationships among neighbors, building a sense of community pride and belonging. Education and Development: Engaging with the arts enhances critical thinking, creativity, and emotional intelligence. These skills are essential for success in today’s job market, and introducing more art programs in schools can nurture the next generation of innovators. Quality of Life: Access to the arts enriches lives. It provides an outlet for expression and a means of coping with life’s challenges. By supporting the arts, Georgia communities can contribute to higher overall well-being among their residents.

By understanding these benefits, even the most skeptical can appreciate that the arts are not just a luxury; they are an important part of development, economic vitality, and cultural pride.