An elderly man was found dead in his Marietta home early Tuesday morning, leading to the arrest of a 62-year-old woman on charges of neglect of an elderly person.

Cobb County Police officers responded to a residence on Stoneridge Drive at approximately 4:33 a.m. on May 28 after receiving a report of an unresponsive man at the home, according to police reports.

Officers found the man dead when they arrived at the scene. Police suspected foul play and called in detectives from the Major Crimes Unit to investigate.

What We Know: 62-year-old Rachel Ward, of Marietta, has been charged with neglect of an elderly person in connection with the man’s death. Ward was booked into the Cobb County Adult Detention Center and is being held without bond.

Police have not released the identity of the deceased man. The investigation began when someone called police to report finding the man unresponsive at the Stoneridge Drive residence.

Detectives determined that the circumstances surrounding the man’s death warranted criminal charges against Ward.

Take Action: Anyone with information about this case is encouraged to contact the Cobb County Police Department. The case number is 25034530.

Residents concerned about elderly neglect or abuse can contact Georgia’s Division of Aging Services hotline or local adult protective services for resources and reporting options.

Tips for Reading and Understanding The News Just because you don’t want to hear it doesn’t mean it isn’t real

Just because you don’t want it to be true doesn’t make it false

Just because you don’t like it doesn’t mean it isn’t happening

Just because it makes you uncomfortable doesn’t make it bad journalism. Our minds tend to reject news and ideas that we don’t like or don’t understand. When you read the news, realize that the tendency to reject it often says more about your emotions than the facts themselves. When you read something that challenges your beliefs or makes you uneasy, pause before dismissing it. Ask yourself: Is this based on verified information?

Am I reacting to the facts, or to how the facts make me feel?

What evidence would I need to change my mind? Understanding the news means moving past gut reactions and seeking clarity, not comfort. Reality doesn’t adjust itself to your preferences—and neither should your perception of it.