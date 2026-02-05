Listen to this post

After a recent drug bust, the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office shared this message with residents.

Guns. Drugs. Gangs.

Let us be clear. We are committed to making the CSRA safer.

The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office, working alongside our CSRA law enforcement partners, state agencies, and federal agencies, is united in one mission: making Augusta one of the safest cities in the United States. That mission is strengthened by the support of our community, and together we can accomplish it.

Seeing young people killing young people has happened far too often in our area. We are addressing the root causes of violent crime by targeting gangs, illegal drugs, and firearms. These are not random acts. They are choices, and they carry consequences.

We will pursue prosecution to the fullest extent of the law using every available resource, including the District Attorney’s Office, the Georgia Attorney General’s Office, and federal prosecutors. Individuals who pose a danger to our community will be held fully accountable and removed from our streets.

To family members and friends who are aware of destructive behavior, stop enabling it and start helping steer people in a better direction. We offer programs, resources, and opportunities to help individuals choose a different path. We are here to help. But once someone chooses to join a gang, pick up a gun, and sell drugs in our community, accountability will follow. Gang charges in Georgia carry a minimum sentence of 5 years up to 20 years. Gun charges that proceed under federal charges, come with a 10 year minimum of which 85% must be served in prison.

This commitment was demonstrated during a recent joint gang enforcement operation conducted by the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office Gang Unit with assistance from the Georgia State Patrol, the RCSO Special Operations Division, and the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office. As a result, two alleged members of a hybrid criminal street gang ages 17 and 21 were arrested, approximately 23 pounds of marijuana were seized, along with multiple firearms and cash. Those guns removed from our streets may have saved lives.

We will not let up. We will continue to work together, enforce the law, and protect this community. Augusta deserves nothing less.