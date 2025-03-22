Venezuelan Gang Member Arrested in Cobb County for Chicago Murders

A high-ranking member of the Venezuelan street gang Tren De Aragua was arrested yesterday in Cobb County, Georgia, in connection with a January triple shooting in Chicago that left two women dead.

What We Know: Ricardo Gonzales faces charges of kidnapping, two counts of first-degree murder, and attempted first-degree murder. According to authorities, Gonzales allegedly kidnapped three women on January 28 and took them to an alley in Chicago where all three were shot in the head. Two women died at the scene, while the third managed to escape and call 911.

Gonzales is currently in a Cobb County jail awaiting extradition to Chicago. During his arrest, five additional people were taken into custody and transferred to Immigration and Customs Enforcement detention facilities.

In Context: Tren De Aragua is a transnational gang that originated in Venezuela and has expanded operations across Latin America and into the United States in recent years. Law enforcement agencies have increasingly warned about the gang’s growing presence in American cities.

This arrest comes amid heightened attention on cross-border crime and immigration enforcement. The U.S. Marshals Service Southeast Regional Fugitive Task Force, which led this operation, has apprehended nearly 47,000 fugitives since its creation in 2003.

Take Action: Residents can report suspicious activity to local police departments or Crime Stoppers at 404-577-TIPS. Community members concerned about gang activity can also connect with local anti-violence programs that work to prevent gang recruitment and provide support to affected neighborhoods.