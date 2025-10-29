Two teenagers were shot multiple times on the back porch of a Hephzibah home Monday night. The shooter fled on foot and has not been caught.

What’s Happening: Deputies responded to home on Butler Manor Drive at 8:20 p.m. on October 27. According to the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office, an 18-year-old was found on the front porch with three gunshot wounds to his chest, abdomen and left arm. A 16-year-old was inside the home with one gunshot wound to his abdomen.

What’s Important: Video from a neighbor shows a man pacing in the backyard talking to one of the victims. When the second victim walked outside, the suspect pulled a gun and fired five shots at both teenagers on the back porch. He then ran away up Butler Manor Drive toward Leawood Drive.

Between the Lines: Both victims told deputies they did not know who shot them. The victims’ grandparents were inside playing cards when they heard the gunshots. They did not see the shooter. Deputies found five bullet casings and a cell phone on the back porch.

Catch Up Quick: The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office is looking for 18-year-old Trey Wright for the shooting. He is about 150 pounds and is known to spend time on Knollcrest Road in Hephzibah. Wright has active warrants and is considered armed and dangerous.

The Sources: Richmond County Sheriff’s Office incident report 2025-00210790, Richmond County Sheriff’s Office BOLO for Trey Wright.