Two teenagers are facing charges after a 10-year-old boy was shot in the leg inside his home in Macon, according to the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office.

What’s Happening: Deputies arrested 19-year-old Trevonta Makell Williams and 18-year-old Obrien Jaylon Leonard on November 18 in connection with the October 26 shooting on Mathis Street. Both suspects were denied bond.

What’s Important: The child was struck by a bullet that came through the walls of his home during the morning hours. He was taken to a local hospital and survived his injuries, according to investigators.

Between the Lines: Investigators say both suspects were inside a stolen vehicle during the shooting. The case began to come together when a property investigator spotted a different stolen car, this one from Warner Robins, parked on Houston Avenue on November 18. That discovery led deputies to a nearby home where they arrested Williams and Leonard without incident.

Catch Up Quick: Violent crimes investigators connected the two men to the shooting after their arrest. Deputies say the vehicle used during the shooting had been reported stolen in Bibb County.

The Big Picture: The arrests came nearly three weeks after the shooting. Williams faces charges including probation violation, two counts of theft by receiving stolen property, and aggravated assault. Leonard was charged with theft by taking, theft by receiving stolen property, and aggravated assault. The investigation remains active as deputies work to determine what led to the shooting and whether anyone else was involved.

The Sources: Bibb County Sheriff’s Office.