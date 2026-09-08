Officers responding to a welfare check at a Glynn County apartment complex Sunday afternoon found two adults dead inside a unit.

What’s happening: Glynn County Police officers went to the Camilla Apartments at 5800 Altama Avenue just after 4 p.m. Sunday after someone requested a welfare check. When they arrived, officers decided the situation required them to enter the apartment without waiting. Inside, they found two adults dead.

What we know: Detectives and crime scene investigators are actively working the case. Police have not released the names of the two people who died, saying the ongoing investigation requires that information be withheld for now.

What’s still unknown: Police have not said how the two people died, whether anyone else is being sought, or who requested the welfare check that led officers to the apartment.

The path forward: Police say they will release more information as the investigation allows. Anyone with information about the deaths can call the Glynn County Police non-emergency line at (912) 554-3645. Those who want to remain anonymous can call the Silent Witness tip line at (912) 264-1333.