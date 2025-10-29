A police dog tracked down two men hiding in the woods near Washington State Prison with a bag full of drugs and other illegal items.

What’s Happening: Antonio Hakness, 23, and Jamarius Favors, 19, face multiple charges after deputies found them with contraband they planned to give to inmates.

What’s Important: Deputies responded to reports of trespassing near the prison on October 24 and used a K9 named Rebel to find the men hiding in the woods. The two men from metro Atlanta now face charges including trading with inmates and intent to distribute marijuana.

Between the Lines: Prison officials rely on law enforcement to stop people from smuggling drugs, weapons and other banned items to inmates. These prison drops threaten safety inside the facilities.

The Sources: Washington County Sheriff’s Office.