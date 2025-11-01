A 16-year-old girl was raped and assaulted by two teenagers while she was intoxicated and slipping in and out of consciousness at a west Cobb home, according to arrest warrants.

What’s Happening: A Cobb County grand jury indicted Charles Andrew Lock, 17, and Philip Asher Loria, 16, both from Kennesaw, on charges of rape and aggravated sodomy last week.

Loria faces two additional charges: another count of aggravated sodomy and one count of aggravated sexual battery.

The alleged crimes happened between 1 and 5 a.m. on Oct. 4 at a home off Due West Road.

What’s Important: The victim suffered multiple injuries during the attack, according to arrest warrants.

Between the Lines: Lock is automatically considered an adult under Georgia law because he’s 17. Loria is being tried as an adult despite being 16 because of the severity of the charges against him.

Catch Up Quick: Both teenagers were arrested Oct. 9. Lock remains in the Cobb County Adult Detention Center without bond. Loria was booked into the Marietta Regional Youth Detention Center.

The Sources: Cobb County court documents, arrest warrants, jail records.