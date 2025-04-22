Two Injured in Washington County Shooting

Share

Two people were shot during what Washington County Sheriff’s Office describes as a “disturbance” near the 500 block of North Main Street in Tennille.

Both shooting victims were hospitalized and expected to survive their injuries. The shooting happened overnight, though the exact time hasn’t been specified.

What We Don’t Know: Sheriff’s officials haven’t released the names, ages or genders of the victims. We don’t know what type of weapon was used, how many shots were fired, or what sparked the disturbance.

In Context: Tennille is a small city in Washington County with approximately 1,500 residents. The 500 block of North Main Street runs through the center of town. This shooting comes as rural Georgia communities continue to face challenges with gun violence despite their smaller populations.

Take Action: Sheriff Joel Cochran asks anyone with information about the shooting to contact the Washington County Sheriff’s Office at 478-552-3205 or 478-552-4795. Tips can help investigators determine who was responsible for the violence and potentially prevent future incidents in the community.