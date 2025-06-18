A 50-year-old postal worker faces multiple theft charges after allegedly stealing from mail from the Holly Springs service center.

Calvin T. Jones of Douglasville was arrested on June 12, following an investigation by the Holly Springs Police and the U.S. Postal Service Office of Inspector General.

Authorities charged Jones with two counts of misdemeanor theft by taking and one felony count of exploitation of an elder.

In Context: Mail theft is a federal offense that carries serious penalties. According to the U.S. Postal Inspection Service, mail theft incidents have risen in recent years across Georgia, with thieves targeting gift cards, checks, and cash sent through the mail system.

Take Action: If you’ve mailed cash or gift cards through the Holly Springs post office and suspect they may not have reached their destination, contact the U.S. Postal Inspection Service at 877-876-2455. Consider using tracking services when sending valuable items through the mail, and avoid sending cash whenever possible. Report any suspected mail theft immediately to postal authorities.

⚠️ Reminder: Crime articles contain only charges and information from police reports and law enforcement statements. Suspects and defendants are presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.