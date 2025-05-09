Tow Truck Theft Leaves Coweta County Business Owner Searching for Answers

A local business owner is seeking the community’s help after thieves made off with a distinctive commercial vehicle in Coweta County.

What We Know: A yellow 2015 Kenworth T800 tow truck was stolen from the owner’s driveway near Collinsworth Road on May 3. The theft appears to have occurred while the vehicle was parked at a residential property, suggesting the thieves specifically targeted this commercial vehicle.

Value: Tow trucks of this caliber can be valued at tens of thousands of dollars, representing a significant loss for the business owner.

In Context: Commercial vehicle thefts can severely impact small business operations, potentially leaving owners without the means to generate income. Tow trucks are particularly valuable targets due to their specialized equipment and potential for resale or parts.

Take Action: Anyone with information about the stolen yellow Kenworth T800 tow truck is urged to contact Investigator E. Nilson at enilson@coweta.ga.us or by calling 770-253-1502. Residents in the Collinsworth Road area are encouraged to check any security camera footage from May 3 that might have captured the vehicle or suspicious activity.