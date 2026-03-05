Listen to this post

A 17-year-old Augusta teen is in critical condition after fleeing Richmond County deputies in a stolen vehicle and running into traffic on I-520 Thursday morning.

What’s Happening: At about 8:19 a.m., Richmond County Sheriff’s Office deputies went to the area of Barton Chapel Road and Old McDuffie Road after a report of a possible stolen orange Dodge Challenger. According to police, when deputies tried to approach, Christopher Maultsby Jr. sped away eastbound on Old McDuffie Road.

What We Know: Deputies lost sight of the car shortly after the chase began. The Challenger was later found crashed at the dead end of Old McDuffie Road. It had gone through a private fence before coming to rest on an embankment along the southeast shoulder of I-520 eastbound near mile marker 4.

What Happened Next: Police say Maultsby got out of the crashed vehicle and ran across the eastbound lanes of I-520 into oncoming traffic. One vehicle struck him. The impact sent him into the windshield of a second vehicle traveling in the same direction. He was then thrown over the center barrier wall into the westbound lanes.

What’s Important: Central EMS took Maultsby to WellStar Medical Center, where he is listed in critical condition. Georgia State Patrol responded to the scene and is leading the investigation into the traffic incident.