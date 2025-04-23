Swatting Call Targets Nancy Grace’s Home

Share

A late-night scare rattled a Buckhead neighborhood after a 911 call claimed someone had been shot at the home of television host Nancy Grace. Police rushed to the scene, but found no one hurt and no sign of a crime.

🚨 What We Know: Just after 10:25 p.m. on April 22, Atlanta police responded to a call about a shooting at Nancy Grace’s home. The caller told 911 that his friend had shot someone and said he would meet officers at the house. Officers arrived quickly and searched the area, but did not find the caller or a victim.

Police spoke with Nancy Grace and everyone inside her home. All were safe and accounted for. Officers explained the situation, and Grace told them she believed the call was a “swatting attempt” because of her public profile.

Officers tried several times to reach the original caller, but got no answer. The investigation is ongoing.

⚠️ Why It Matters: Swatting is not a harmless prank. It puts residents, police, and neighbors in danger. Officers respond to these calls as if they are real emergencies, which can lead to confusion, fear, and even violence.

🔎 In Context: Swatting incidents have been on the rise across the country, often targeting celebrities, public officials, or people with large online followings. These calls waste police resources and can have deadly consequences. Law enforcement agencies are working to track down and prosecute those responsible.

➡️ What’s Next: Atlanta police are still investigating. They urge anyone with information about the call to come forward.