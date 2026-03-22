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A Stonecrest man is in the Rockdale County Jail after a multi-month undercover drug investigation led to his arrest and the search of three apartments.

What’s Happening: The Rockdale County Sheriff’s Office Vice/Narcotics Unit spent several months conducting controlled buys — purchases made by undercover investigators to build a criminal case — in Rockdale County before obtaining arrest warrants for Justin Lamont Driskell of Stonecrest.

Driskell was taken into custody during a traffic stop by Georgia State Patrol Criminal Interdiction Unit troopers and a K9 unit. The arrest was made without incident.

What’s Important: Investigators also obtained search warrants for three locations inside the Wesley Providence Apartment complex in Stonecrest that were connected to Driskell. The DeKalb County Police Department’s SWAT team and aviation unit helped secure the locations while Rockdale narcotics investigators conducted the searches.

The charges: Driskell faces the following charges in Rockdale County:

Possession of marijuana with intent to distribute (four counts)

Possession of a firearm by a convicted felon

Possession of drug-related objects

Possession of a firearm during the commission of certain crimes

What We Know: A man and a woman found inside one of the apartments were briefly detained while the search warrants were carried out. Both were identified and released after investigators determined they were not connected to Driskell’s activities.