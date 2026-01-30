Listen to this post

A Rochelle man was arrested after a traffic stop on Highway 280 led to the discovery of marijuana and firearms.

What’s Happening: A Crisp County Sheriff’s Office deputy stopped a Ford F-150 traveling 75 mph in a 55 mph zone on Highway 280 at Dockweiler Road on January 27. During the stop, the deputy detected the odor of marijuana. The driver admitted to having marijuana in the vehicle. A search found approximately three ounces of marijuana and two firearms inside the vehicle.

What’s Important: Jonathan Lazo, 30, of Rochelle was arrested and taken to the Crisp County Jail. He faces charges of speeding in excess of maximum limits, felony possession of marijuana, and possession of firearm during commission of crime.

What Happens Next: Lazo will face court proceedings on the charges.