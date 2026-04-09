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A 32-year-old South Fulton man named Charlie Brown was shot and killed April 7 near a South Fulton apartment complex. Police are now looking for a woman named Veronica Johnson in connection with his death.

What’s Happening: Officers arrived around 4:30 p.m. at 1925 Waycrest Drive, near the 7000 building, after a report of a shooting. They found Brown unresponsive. He was taken to Grady Memorial Hospital, where he died.

What’s Important: Before the shooting, Brown had argued with Johnson. He was walking away from her when police say Johnson and an unidentified man followed him. Brown was shot moments later.

What’s Still Unknown: The identity of the man seen with Johnson has not been released. No charges have been filed as of the time of this report.

If you have information: Tips can be submitted anonymously through Crime Stoppers. A reward of up to $5,000 is available for information that leads to an arrest.

The Path Forward: Johnson has not been charged. She is described as a person of interest, meaning police want to question her but have not accused her of a crime. Detectives continue to investigate.