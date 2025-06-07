A person was shot at Sunrise Apartments in Sandersville during overnight hours and remains hospitalized in stable condition, according to police.

The Sandersville Police Department responded to reports of a shooting at the apartment complex, Chief Victor K. Cuyler said in a statement. The victim was taken to the hospital and remains in stable condition.

What We Know: Police say evidence suggests this was an isolated incident with no active threats to the community. The Sandersville Police Department and Washington County Sheriff’s Office are investigating the shooting. No arrests have been announced, and authorities are working to find the person responsible.

What We Don’t Know: Police have not released details about what led to the shooting, the identity of the victim, or whether they have identified any suspects.

Take Action: Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to contact the Sandersville Police Department at 478-552-3121 or the Washington County Sheriff’s Office at 478-552-0911.

The investigation remains active and ongoing, according to Chief Cuyler’s statement. Police have not indicated when they expect to release additional information about the case.