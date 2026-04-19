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Banks County residents are being warned about people going door-to-door claiming to sell services, including pest control, after reports that some may not be legitimate.

What’s Happening: The Banks County Sheriff’s Office says it has received reports of individuals knocking on doors and claiming to represent companies or offer services. The office has not said how many reports it received or whether any crimes have been committed.

What’s Important: People who sell goods or services door-to-door in Banks County are required to hold a permit. Residents who feel uneasy about a visitor at their door are advised to call 911, so deputies can respond and confirm whether the person has the required permit.

What Residents Should Know: The Sheriff’s Office says to ask any door-to-door salesperson for identification and not to feel pressured into buying anything on the spot. Residents are also warned not to sign any document, whether on paper or on a phone or tablet screen, without fully reading and understanding it first. A signature, written or electronic, can be legally binding, meaning it can be enforced as a contract.

The Path Forward: Residents who encounter suspicious door-to-door activity are encouraged to call 911 rather than engage with the individual directly.